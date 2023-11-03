Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $18.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,529,000 after buying an additional 1,235,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,870,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,334,000 after purchasing an additional 328,780 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

