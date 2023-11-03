Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.03.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$12.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.75. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.04 and a one year high of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

