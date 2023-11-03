Royal Bank of Canada Trims Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Target Price to C$40.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance
Shares of BIP.UN opened at C$37.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$51.55.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
