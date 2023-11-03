Royal Bank of Canada Trims Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Target Price to C$40.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP.UN opened at C$37.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of C$29.12 and a 1 year high of C$51.55.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

