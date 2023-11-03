Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SASR stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Craig A. Ruppert bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.86 per share, for a total transaction of $303,292.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,421.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,277,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,986,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 318,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

