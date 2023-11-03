Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $182.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $184.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.00.

Chevron Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $148.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.20. Chevron has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 23.2% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Chevron by 42.5% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

