Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 43.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sanmina by 12.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sanmina by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Sanmina by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $75,389.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,279.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $75,389.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,279.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sanmina Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

