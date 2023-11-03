Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,739 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

