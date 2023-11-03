Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $69.25 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

