Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,021 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 9.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,021.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $5,620,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,021.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock worth $35,087,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Trade Desk Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.09, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

