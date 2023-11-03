Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $245.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.57. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $264.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

