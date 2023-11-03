Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Director Robert J. Lipstein Acquires 1,250 Shares

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) Director Robert J. Lipstein purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $24,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,148.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 375,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBCF. TheStreet lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

