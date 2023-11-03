Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$9.13.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$7.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

