Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.13.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

TSE SES opened at C$7.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$8.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

