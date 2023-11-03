Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.06

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.06 and last traded at $53.69, with a volume of 54638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

Several brokerages have commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after buying an additional 905,919 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Service Co. International by 5.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,350,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,014,000 after purchasing an additional 256,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

