Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.56

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.56 and last traded at $79.75, with a volume of 714837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day moving average is $136.53.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

