Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $139.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

SPG opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.59%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.