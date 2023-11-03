SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SouthState during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 400.0% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SouthState by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SouthState by 23.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

SouthState Stock Up 5.7 %

SSB stock opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.