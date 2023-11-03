SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,049 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.2% during the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 147,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.48 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.