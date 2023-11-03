SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $99.02

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $99.02 and last traded at $99.02, with a volume of 60881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.46.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after purchasing an additional 859,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,170,000 after purchasing an additional 637,301 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,443,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,520,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

