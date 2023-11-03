SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 749.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.