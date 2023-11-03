SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at TD Securities

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.50 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Desjardins set a C$22.75 price target on SSR Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.79.

TSE:SSRM opened at C$15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

