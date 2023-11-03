Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $86.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

