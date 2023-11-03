Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,099 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Steel Dynamics worth $38,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.9% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 163,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 113.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 58,065 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 192.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.17.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

