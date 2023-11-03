Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JPM opened at $141.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

