Stifel Nicolaus Trims Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Target Price to $22.75

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.50 to $22.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BRX. Scotiabank raised Brixmor Property Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.58.

BRX stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

