StockNews.com Downgrades Coty (NYSE:COTY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.66 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.51.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coty by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

