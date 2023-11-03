StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.