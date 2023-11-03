Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.02

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.02 and last traded at $72.43, with a volume of 25600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.

GPCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.37.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $426,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,039,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

