Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,356 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 501.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,516 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

