Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

