Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PTC by 13.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 57.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 34.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $8,553,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 43.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.23.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.10 and a 52-week high of $152.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

