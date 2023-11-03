Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

