Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,247 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,373,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,905,000 after buying an additional 412,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,344,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,013,000 after buying an additional 198,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,023,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,556,000 after buying an additional 591,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,520,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,483,000 after buying an additional 579,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.88.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.76%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

