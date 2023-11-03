Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 346 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $86.29.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

