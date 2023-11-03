Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 4,380 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $98,156,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after buying an additional 1,361,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,618,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after buying an additional 492,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $61.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $89.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,888,487 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

