Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,239.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 328.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $94.84 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

