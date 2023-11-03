Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 60.80%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

