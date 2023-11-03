Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $197,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $6,147,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 197.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 552,175 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Macquarie cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.