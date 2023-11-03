Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,193 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 20.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 8.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Plug Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Capital downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Plug Power

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.