Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Markel Group by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $182,438,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $59,796,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,616.67.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,300.82 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,481.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,418.02.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

