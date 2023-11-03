Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.10. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

