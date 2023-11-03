Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,991 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of STX opened at $71.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.47. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,548 shares of company stock worth $14,790,651. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

