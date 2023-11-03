Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,895 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NetApp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,885,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $248,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,383,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 23,444.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 893,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 291.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $65,428,000 after purchasing an additional 775,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.73 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTAP

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.