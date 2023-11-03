Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.