Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $99.61.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $118.67.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

