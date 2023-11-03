Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 184.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $878.89.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,308 shares of company stock worth $9,994,546. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $900.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $885.52 and a 200 day moving average of $824.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $427.09 and a one year high of $940.10.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

