Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

