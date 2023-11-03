Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,254 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,556.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.36 per share, with a total value of $93,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,556.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,787,141.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,245 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

