Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 141 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE LW opened at $93.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.68. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

