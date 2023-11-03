Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,658 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after buying an additional 110,942 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 166,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.49 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.33.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,494.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Argus reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on SJM

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.